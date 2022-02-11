As COVID-19 cases drop in the Two Rivers Public Health district, so does risk dial

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health weekly COVID-19 risk dial has fallen to the orange “elevated” level. The dial was released Thursday. For the last four weeks, since mid-January, the dial has been in the “severe” level, the highest category out of four on the dial.

The 313 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Two Rivers Feb. 2-8 represents a 58% drop in new cases compared to the previous week. Those figures are more than two-thirds lower than those of late January, when new weekly cases climbed to 1,038 (Jan, 20) and 1,172 (Jan. 27.) This week’s number is less than half the 736 cases recorded for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

New weekly cases now are comparable to the average new cases per week between September and December 2021.

The lowered risk dial reflects the continued drop in new cases, lower test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability in area hospitals.

Test positivity rate is more than 25% among residents below age 40, but it has been steadily falling over the last two weeks. Positivity rates have fallen across all age groups in the last month.