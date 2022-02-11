As COVID-19 cases drop in the Two Rivers Public Health district, so does risk dial

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health weekly COVID-19 risk dial has fallen to the orange “elevated” level. The dial was released Thursday. For the last four weeks, since mid-January, the dial has been in the “severe” level, the highest category out of four on the dial.
The 313 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Two Rivers Feb. 2-8 represents a 58% drop in new cases compared to the previous week. Those figures are more than two-thirds lower than those of late January, when new weekly cases climbed to 1,038 (Jan, 20) and 1,172 (Jan. 27.) This week’s number is less than half the 736 cases recorded for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
New weekly cases now are comparable to the average new cases per week between September and December 2021.
The lowered risk dial reflects the continued drop in new cases, lower test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability in area hospitals.
Test positivity rate is more than 25% among residents below age 40, but it has been steadily falling over the last two weeks. Positivity rates have fallen across all age groups in the last month.
This week, Two Rivers announced an additional 17 deaths due to COVID between November and January, taking the total toll for the district to 197 since record-keeping for the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.
CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 23 COVID patients Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven, including three on ventilators. The University of Nebraska at Kearney had 13, down from 35 cases two weeks ago.
Vaccination rates remain stuck at a little more than 51% of the total 97,000 population of Two Rivers, as they have in the past month and longer. That reflects people who have received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons.
As of Tuesday morning, there were seven ICU beds available in Two Rivers. COVID patients occupied more than 40% of ICU beds in region’s hospitals. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers continues COVID testing 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N in Kearney. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and through Two Rivers. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.