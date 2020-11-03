As COVID-19 case numbers rise, Buffalo County taking steps to mitigate exposure at courthouse

KEARNEY — Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials, and its employees have been working to ensure the continued delivery of essential services to our citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for our employees and members of the public.

The courthouse staff is asking citizens to conduct as much government business as possible via the U.S. mail, telephone, online or by the drop box to help reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus. The drop boxes are located in the horseshoe parking lot next to the west entrance by the buffalo statue.

Below are some of the most common services it can provide through the mail and drop box:

- Vehicle registration renewal — include the following: proof of insurance, renewal notice, payment, and, if there is an address change, note that as well.

- Real estate taxes — call the office at 308-236-1250 before dropping payment in the drop box.

If you do plan to come to the courthouse to conduct your business, observe the following steps:

- We strongly encourage wearing a mask. Masks and hand sanitizer are available inside the main west entrance with the buffalo.