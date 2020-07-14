KEARNEY — Participants can discover their creative side with an Art at The Arch Watercolor Workshop 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Budding artists of all ages are invited to spend the morning learning the basic techniques of watercolor with artist Kellie Jo Risk. No previous experience is needed and all the materials will be provided by The Archway.
“We’ll give those who have an interest in drawing and painting the opportunity to practice some basic techniques that they can use to sharpen their skills and get more enjoyment from making art,” said Risk, who has a master’s degree in Art Education and was an art professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for more than 20 years.
During the workshop, students will learn to use watercolor while they are guided in completing paintings on prairie landscape and wildlife themes. In order to provide inspiration from nature and facilitate social distancing, the workshop will be held at The Archway’s picnic shelter.
The cost of the workshop is $25 per student. For more information and to register for the class, visit The Archway’s website or call The Archway at 308-237-1000.