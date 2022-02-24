Arrest warrants pending for 3 individuals involved in the theft of tires from Kearney's Graham Tire

On Monday, Feb. 14, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Officers with the Kearney Police were called to Graham Tire at 5708 2nd Ave. regarding the theft of tires from a fenced and secured area.

Graham Tire employees reported the theft of approximately 163 truck tires valued at over $100,000. Security cameras showed the tires being loaded into a Penske rental truck.

With the help of Penske Truck Rental and the Colorado State Patrol, the rental truck was located in the area of Grizzly Creek Rest area near Rifle, Colorado on Tuesday, February 15 at approximately 4:00 p.m. mountain time. Inside the rental truck were three occupants, 27-year-old Brooke Racker, 39-year-old Jeremy Galbraith and 34-year-old Erwin Ramos, all from Ogden, Utah.

Kearney Police Department Officers and Colorado State Patrol worked together and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The stolen tires from Graham Tire were located inside the rental truck.

Felony arrest warrants are pending for the above-mentioned suspects.

The Colorado State Patrol (C.S.P.) assisted in the investigation.