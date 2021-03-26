Armed robbery reported Friday afternoon in southwest Kearney

KEARNEY - Three males are being detained by Kearney police following a reported armed robbery.

Around 4:22 p.m. Kearney Police Department officers were called an area in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue to investigate an armed robbery. Following a traffic stop of a known vehicle, a KPD news release said three male suspects were detained.

All parties involved in the incident were identified and no injuries were reported. There is no danger to the community, the release said.

The incident is under investigation.