Argument leads to felony assault charge for Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond, accused of assaulting another man with a handgun.

On March 24, Kearney police responded to a medical call for a man with injuries from an assault at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. The 911 communications center told responding officers the suspect fled the scene, but was armed with a handgun and had hit the victim in the head with the weapon.

The caller identified the suspect as “Hank Green.”

The victim, who had a bloody face and head with swelling, bruising and lacerations, told police he was visiting a friend at the trailer court when “Hank Green” arrived and confronted the victim with a handgun about talking to Green’s girlfriend.

An argument ensued and Green allegedly hit the victim in the face and head with the weapon, causing the victim to fall to the ground where Green allegedly kicked him. Green then fled the area.

Police later identified “Hank Green” as Nikemious Green. Officers tried to locate Green, but were unsuccessful, and a warrant was issued for Green on March 25.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, sinus and cheekbone.

Green, 21, was arrested on the warrant on May 20, and is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He remains incarcerated, and is scheduled to appear in court in June.