Argument involving a rifle leads to jail for Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $10,000 bond after allegedly threatening another man with a rifle.

Raider Arabie, 22, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a firearm to commit a felony, felony terroristic threats, discharging a firearm in the city limits, a misdemeanor, and careless driving, an infraction. 

Court records outline charges against him:

Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported to Kearney police that earlier in the day he was helping Arabie move property from a residence in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue. The men got into an argument, and Arabie allegedly got a rifle from his pickup and pointed it at the man's torso.

Records say Arabie allegedly threatened the man and his family before discharging the firearm into the ground. Arabie then got into his pickup and left the scene.

Arabie was contacted during a traffic stop by police north of Kearney on U.S. Highway 10 later that night and was arrested. Friday evening he remained at the Buffalo County Jail.

