Area YMCAs host fun family Halloween events

LEXINGTON — Families are invited to celebrate fall holiday traditions at YMCA of the Prairie branches in October.

A Monster Mash will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Orthman Community YMCA at 1207 N Grant St. in Lexington. The event will include the Nightmare on Grant Street haunted trailer, Halloween snacks and drinks, a bounce house, face painting, games and more. Costumes are encouraged.

Cost is $10 per person for anyone age 4 and older. Registration deadline is Oct. 26.

A Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at The YMCA at Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St. Old-fashioned fall fun will include crafts, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and the YMCA’s popular haunted house. The fee is $5 per person or $10 per family.

A free annual family pumpkin decorating contest will be 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA at 1415 Broadway Ave. in Holdrege. Pumpkins can be decorated with stickers, felt, yarn, googly eyes and more. No carving is required.

The YMCA in Holdrege will also host a free Halloween Glow Swim 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30 in the indoor swimming pool. The pool will be lit up with glow sticks, party lights and glowing beach balls.

For more information, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org