Area town celebrations back on the calendar after COVID-19

RAVENNA — Area towns are ready to dive into their annual celebrations after going a year without.

Ravenna’s Annevar, Holdrege’s Swedish Days and Gibbon’s annual Fourth of July celebration were canceled last year due to the pandemic. The first round of regional events will kick off this weekend at Ravenna.

The Outlaw Tractor Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull, which typically takes place during Annevar, will happen a week early this year. The tractor pull will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Annevar Park in Ravenna. The event will continue at 5 p.m. Saturday at the park.

This year’s Annevar in Ravenna will take place June 17-20. The event begins June 17 with the Miss Annevar Pageant at 6:30 p.m. at the Ravenna High School Theater and the teen dance begins at 8:30 p.m. June 17 at Ravenna City Auditorium.

The Prince/Princess Contest will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at Ravenna City Auditorium. Festival attendees can take in a new event with bull riding at 7 p.m. June 18 at Annevar Park.

“I’m always looking to bring new things to the community. I had started reaching out last year. I think bull riding would go really good here,” said Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rylie Mills.