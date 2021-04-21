Area students' artwork showcased at Kearney's Museum of Nebraska Art

KEARNEY — Most of her art students say little about the honor of showing their work at the Museum of Nebraska Art — at first.
“They’re usually quiet about it and then I hear them whispering about it to their friends,” said Nancy Wiese, art teacher at Holdrege High School. “And then their moms will approach me and they’re usually excited about it. It is an honor to be featured in one of the three major museums of our state.”
“Most of them probably won’t have a career in art, but this is something that they find they can do, something they are good at,” Wiese said. “Or they might be good at other things but they never thought of themselves as an artist. It might give those students a different way of looking at themselves.”
For four weeks each spring, the Museum of Nebraska Art invites central Nebraska art teachers to select the work of various students for the Student Art Show at MONA. Young artists, kindergarten through high school, can display their work. The art teachers organize and install the exhibit.
Works by students in Phelps, Kearney and rural Buffalo counties continues on display through Sunday.
The schedule of other showings includes:
n Tuesday through May 2 — Kearney High School
n May 4-9 — Kearney middle schools and Kearney Catholic High School
n May 11-15 — Kearney elementary schools
Wiese inspires her students in a variety of ways.
“We study famous artists throughout history,” she said. “The students often look at artwork on their phones but I also emphasize creating artwork from pictures the students have taken, taking inspiration from their own lives.”
The students might study the work of an artist like Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.
“We’ll study him and study his styles,” the teacher said. “Then they find a photo they’ve taken — I really emphasize that — and then they emulate his style. That can teach the students some new ways to paint.”
Encouraging students to actually paint in the style of van Gogh, who lived from 1853 to 1890, helps them learn in a different way.
“I could talk about him all day long,” Wiese said. “I could point out how a piece of art is a ‘Vincent.’ We study what his life was like. We get to know him as a person as much as we can. But when they copy his paintings, they learn even more than I could tell them. The students study his brush strokes and the colors he chose.”
The next step involves creating original artwork that honors the style of a painter like van Gogh.
“We start with a copy because that’s how art was taught for hundreds of years,” Wiese noted. “And it’s a way to see the viewpoint of the artist, much as they did. I do want them to apply those lessons to their own artwork and their own life. That’s always the end goal; how you can apply this to your own style.”