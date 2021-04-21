Area students' artwork showcased at Kearney's Museum of Nebraska Art

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wiese inspires her students in a variety of ways.

“We study famous artists throughout history,” she said. “The students often look at artwork on their phones but I also emphasize creating artwork from pictures the students have taken, taking inspiration from their own lives.”

The students might study the work of an artist like Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

“We’ll study him and study his styles,” the teacher said. “Then they find a photo they’ve taken — I really emphasize that — and then they emulate his style. That can teach the students some new ways to paint.”

Encouraging students to actually paint in the style of van Gogh, who lived from 1853 to 1890, helps them learn in a different way.

“I could talk about him all day long,” Wiese said. “I could point out how a piece of art is a ‘Vincent.’ We study what his life was like. We get to know him as a person as much as we can. But when they copy his paintings, they learn even more than I could tell them. The students study his brush strokes and the colors he chose.”

The next step involves creating original artwork that honors the style of a painter like van Gogh.