Area schools place at state play production competition

NORFOLK — Five local schools competed at the state play production championships last week, sharing their talents with all of Nebraska.
Loup City earned the top spot among other Hub Territory schools, ranking second in the Class C2 division.
Cozad, Gothenburg, Ravenna, Loup City and Bertrand each qualified for state competition in their respective classes by earning first place at districts. They earned the following ranks at state:
- Cozad, Class B - Fourth
- Gothenburg, Class B - Fifth
- Ravenna, Class C1 - Fifth
- Loup City, Class C2 - Second
- Bertrand, Class D1 - Sixth.
