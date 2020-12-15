 Skip to main content
Area schools place at state play production competition





“Monty Navarro” (Jake Schmid) dips “Sibella Hallward” (Tory Cobb) in York High School’s Class B State Championship-winning performance of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Cozad placed fourth and Gothenburg placed fifth in Class B.

 Eric J Eckert

NORFOLK — Five local schools competed at the state play production championships last week, sharing their talents with all of Nebraska.

Loup City earned the top spot among other Hub Territory schools, ranking second in the Class C2 division.

Cozad, Gothenburg, Ravenna, Loup City and Bertrand each qualified for state competition in their respective classes by earning first place at districts. They earned the following ranks at state:

- Cozad, Class B - Fourth

- Gothenburg, Class B - Fifth

- Ravenna, Class C1 - Fifth

- Loup City, Class C2 - Second

- Bertrand, Class D1 - Sixth.

