KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department has declared an elevated risk for COVID-19 in its service area, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
According to Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman, the positivity rate across the district has been steadily rising since mid-June, from .83 percent at that time to 14.35 percent this week.
An increased number of younger individuals is testing positive, most under the age of 39.
Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, along with seven cases Tuesday, 13 cases Monday and 7 cases last Friday, for 57 cases.
Of those, 32 are in Buffalo County, and 18 are in Dawson County. Three new cases in Kearney County, two new cases are in Gosper County, and Franklin and Phelps counties have one new case each.
The risk dial assessment and more information can be found on Two Rivers’ website, trphd.org.