Area law enforcement agencies reach out to diverse populations

Holdrege Police Chief Dennis Damoude said normally 14 neighborhoods participate in National Night Out, but only one participated this year. Coffee with a Cop the following day had a stronger response.

“We had a very good response, which I was a little surprised,” said Damoude. “We had deputies there. We had the county attorney there. We had a trooper there. We tried to have the emergency manager there. We had a communications officer there.”

The Holdrege police also reaches out to younger generations by participating in the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program and going to elementary schools to read books to students. Police officers also take part in Healthy Kids Day at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege.

Damoude also reaches the community by going on the local radio station to talk about different topics. His next appearance will be Oct. 29 to talk about Halloween safety and some scams popping up in the region.

For more than 30 years both Buffalo County and Kearney have taught the D.A.R.E. program, which aims to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs and violent behavior.