Area high schoolers take part in mechatronics pilot program

KEARNEY — Six Nebraska high schools, including three in Hub Territory, have been selected for a pilot project designed to grow the workforce by offering skilled and technical college courses to secondary students.
The Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project (iMEC 2.0) will create a distance learning-based technical career pathway for high school students. The pathway will ladder into the mechatronics associate of applied science degree program at Central Community College.
The overall goal of iMEC 2.0 is improving awareness of mechatronics and increasing the number of students pursuing degrees in related industrial occupations.
The schools and instructors selected for the project are Aurora High School, Tate Erbst; Axtell Community School, Joe Philippi; Kearney High School, Andrew Olson; Lakeview (Columbus) High School, Joe Haschke; Lexington High School, Timothy Potter; and Schuyler High School, Donald Seehusen.
“Both business and industry as well as the selected schools are very excited about this opportunity,” said Doug Pauley, CCC associate dean of training and development. “It will give high school students an opportunity to explore a career they may have not known existed.”
The courses will be delivered from an online platform with a considerable hands-on component. The trainers will be small, portable and cost-effective boards designed for engaging lab experiences that are crucial to technician education.
Mechatronics careers are classified as H3 occupations — high wage, high skill and high demand. Technicians work closely with others to install, maintain and repair automated equipment and component parts to ensure a facility is running efficiently and effectively.
iMEC 2.0 is funded by a $1.3 million National Science Foundation grant through a partnership between CCC and Minnesota-based South Central College. The grant includes developing partnerships with industry.
“Central Community College is looking for business partners in these communities to help with equipment and mentoring students and teachers,” said Pauley. “As such, companies will help guide the project to make sure we are emphasizing the vital skills industry needs in its future technicians.