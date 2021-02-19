Area high schoolers take part in mechatronics pilot program

KEARNEY — Six Nebraska high schools, including three in Hub Territory, have been selected for a pilot project designed to grow the workforce by offering skilled and technical college courses to secondary students.

The Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project (iMEC 2.0) will create a distance learning-based technical career pathway for high school students. The pathway will ladder into the mechatronics associate of applied science degree program at Central Community College.

The overall goal of iMEC 2.0 is improving awareness of mechatronics and increasing the number of students pursuing degrees in related industrial occupations.

The schools and instructors selected for the project are Aurora High School, Tate Erbst; Axtell Community School, Joe Philippi; Kearney High School, Andrew Olson; Lakeview (Columbus) High School, Joe Haschke; Lexington High School, Timothy Potter; and Schuyler High School, Donald Seehusen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Both business and industry as well as the selected schools are very excited about this opportunity,” said Doug Pauley, CCC associate dean of training and development. “It will give high school students an opportunity to explore a career they may have not known existed.”