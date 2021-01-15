Area COVID-19 test sites will be open Monday

KEARNEY — TestNebraska sites offering free COVID-19 tests will be open Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Registration is required at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish. People can be tested at any location, regardless of where they live.

Sites and times include:

- Kearney: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, 8-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-10 a.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue.

- Alma: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.

- Cozad: 9-10 a.m. every other Wednesday (Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17) at the Volunteer and Rescue Building.

- Franklin: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.

- Gothenburg: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Tuesday (Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23) at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.

- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays at the Phelps County fairgrounds.

- Lexington: 11 a.m.-noon Mondays at 1003 Taft St.

- Minden: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Kearney County Fairgrounds.