Area COVID-19 test sites will be open Monday

KEARNEY — TestNebraska sites offering free COVID-19 tests will be open Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Registration is required at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish. People can be tested at any location, regardless of where they live.
Sites and times include:
- Kearney: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, 8-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-10 a.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue.
- Alma: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.
- Cozad: 9-10 a.m. every other Wednesday (Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17) at the Volunteer and Rescue Building.
- Franklin: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.
- Gothenburg: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Tuesday (Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23) at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.
- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays at the Phelps County fairgrounds.
- Lexington: 11 a.m.-noon Mondays at 1003 Taft St.
- Minden: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Kearney County Fairgrounds.
A link to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard is at the top of the DHHS COVID-19 Cases dashboard, which is available at dhhs.ne.gov. The Test Nebraska hotline can be reached at 402-207-9377.