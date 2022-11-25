Are you navigating grief? Attend the Un-Happy Holidays Gathering in Kearney for support

KEARNEY — For those navigating grief, the holidays can be an especially sad and lonely time.

CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering an evening to share support with others experiencing bereavement. The Un-Happy Holidays Gathering takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.

It is free and open to the public. Participants will be supported as they navigate the grieving process, remember loved ones and cope with change during the holiday season.

Though not required, participants may bring an appetizer to share.

Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call 308-865-7523 or 308-698-0580, or email adie.johnson@commonspirit.org.