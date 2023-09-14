KEARNEY — While many people know the plot of “The Odd Couple,” director Steve Barth feels that most of us can identify with either Felix or Oscar.

“This is one of those classic situational comedies that we’ve all been on one end of this spectrum in every living situation we’ve been in,” he said. “Typically you have the one who is always cleaning, organizing and maybe a little uptight about things. And then you have the one that’s a little more messy and carefree — and willing to let things go. I think we’re all somewhere on that spectrum.”

The comedy in Neil Simon’s play comes from the conflict between the two characters, individuals who occupy extreme positions in tidyness and messiness.

“One is very much on one end of the spectrum and one is on the other end,” Barth noted. “Funny things happen as a result.”

Crane River Theater will present the classic comedy, “The Odd Couple,” Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at The World Theatre. Tickets for the live stage show are $20.

“What I like about this play is that we can all relate, in some capacity, to these characters,” Barth said.

The play opened on Broadway in 1965. Simon wrote the piece as a result of his brother’s divorce. His brother moved in with a roommate after separating from his wife and the playwright took bits of comedy from their conflict.

Barth said of the characters, “They’re friends to begin with. Going through difficult situations, one being divorced and the other where his wife just left him, their new situation pulls them together to start with at the beginning, which is why the become roommates and forge that unlikely bond.”

As they spend more time together, the two characters learn things about each other that grate on their nerves.

“I think we can all attest that some of us can be friends, but not live with each other,” Barth said.

Following the stage show, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau starred in the 1968 film adaption of the story. A television series debuted in 1970 and lasted until 1975.

“In watching a movie, the relationship of the characters will be the same every time you see it,” Barth said. “When you go to the theater, you have no idea what is going to happen because it is a live production. It’s that classic element of just a little more magic that comes from a live theater production. Don’t get me wrong. I love watching the movie and the TV show, but there’s that unexpected quality, that tangible element that you receive when you’re in the theater.”

For new audiences, people who may not have seen either the movie of the sitcom, Barth believes that the qualities of the play transcend generations.

“Yes, the movie came out in the 1960s and young people today may say, ‘Walter Matthau who and Jack Lemmon, who?’” Barth said. “They may not know who Tony Randall or Jack Klugman was, but I don’t know if you have to been around in the 1960s to understand the relationship between these two characters. Oscar and Felix definitely don’t belong just in the ’60s. There are Oscars and Felixes out there in 2023, too.”

Barth sees a universal connection between opposites spending large amounts of time together.

“Whether you’re younger or older, if you’ve had any kind of roommate; a brother or a sister, kids, anyone that may life just a little differently than you in the household, or wants to wash those dishes a little more than you — anyone of those people are going to relate to these characters and understand the comedy and have a great time. It definitely is a show, that while it was written in the ’60s, all ages are going to enjoy it.”

The play features eight performers.

“We’re so grateful to have Bryce Jensen and Kevin Butters playing the roles of Oscar and Felix,” Barth said. “What’s so great about that is that years ago they actually were roommates in college. So maybe there’s some real life situations they can bring into their relationships. But they are both from the Class of 1995 from Kearney High School, which just happens to be the same year I graduated, too.”

The director said he enjoys bringing together two lifelong-friends who once were roommates and putting them together again, this time on stage.

“With Bryce and Kevin, what really makes them magical on stage, in any show, is their ability to listen and respond,” Barth said. “The best comedy comes from not something you’ve preplanned or created ahead of time, but the best comedy comes from the moment at hand when you can simply respond to the person with you on stage. Kevin and Bryce are both naturally good at that, but when you put them up on stage, where they already have a connection with each other, that comedy just naturally spills out of them.”