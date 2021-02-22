Arctic weather last week causing COVID-19 vaccination delays

KEARNEY — Delays in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines could halt the vaccination program temporarily early this week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Saturday.

Delays were due to last week’s cold, snowy weather and regional power outages.

When vaccines arrive, 10% of the doses will be allotted for educators. The education tier will be vaccinated in the following order: public schools, private schools, colleges and universities, and licensed child care providers.

Mass vaccination sites may be set up if sufficient vaccine arrives.

COVID-19 vaccinations are nearly complete for police and firefighters, child and adult protection workers, utilities workers, and corrections and homeless shelter staffs.

Two Rivers, which administers the vaccine in its seven-county region, is working closely with health care systems, clinics and pharmacies to vaccinate citizens in Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 and older and those with underlying conditions. Two Rivers is prioritizing 90% of its doses for this population because they are at highest risk for severe complications from COVID-19.