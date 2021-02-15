Arctic temperatures wreaking havoc on vehicles

KEARNEY — The region’s excessively low temperatures already were causing problems for residents in the Kearney area today, and there could be more problems — especially for anything that rolls — until weather patterns return to normal.
“We already are overrun. We have eight calls in the system already,” said Jennifer Behlmann, an office assistant and dispatcher at Kearney Towing & Repair Center.
The business can tow or haul stranded vehicles to repair shops, but today the majority of calls were from customers whose batteries were dead or drained because temps were minus-25 degrees or worse in the Kearney area.
Normally, temperatures in mid-February are about 17 degrees, meaning today’s temperature at dawn was almost 40 degrees below normal.
Behlman at Kearney Towing said winter weather woes began last week for some motorists.
“We’ve been busy for a week because of no starts,” Behlmann said.
“Parking in a garage is better than parking outdoors,” she added, “and make certain you have a good battery. It’s a good idea to get your charging system checked.”
That’s exactly the advice Conrad Neverve, owner of Conrad’s Auto, shared online last week when he told customers about the value of preventive care in the winter.
Neverve said winter will root out the weakness in vehicles, so it’s wise to be certain all systems are in good operating order before harsh temperatures put old batteries, weak antifreeze or other components to the test.
Neverve said motorists should be extra careful when jump-starting dead batteries, especially with more modern vehicles where the battery may be hidden. Such creative engineering can confuse motorists looking to attach jumper cables.
“Pay attention to what you’re doing. Red to red and black to black. Just be careful and pay attention,” Neverve said.
Doug McCue, an auto parts specialist at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said anti-gelling treatments for diesel fuel were flying off the shelves today.
“All of our anti-gel fuel treatments, we can’t keep them in stock, batteries as well,” McCue said.
He explained that when temperatures dip in winter it can cause problems for semitrailer trucks and other vehicles powered by diesel fuel because the fuel turns into a gel.
With Kearney’s temperatures at minus-25 degrees, gelling has become a huge problem, he said at 8 a.m.
“We’re already getting calls from truckers whose trucks are gelled up and looking for help. Their fuel filters are full of gel and the diesel fuel can’t get by it. I think the diesel shops in town are going to busy today, and the towing companies are going to have a busy day, as well.”