Arctic temperatures wreaking havoc on vehicles

Neverve said winter will root out the weakness in vehicles, so it’s wise to be certain all systems are in good operating order before harsh temperatures put old batteries, weak antifreeze or other components to the test.

Neverve said motorists should be extra careful when jump-starting dead batteries, especially with more modern vehicles where the battery may be hidden. Such creative engineering can confuse motorists looking to attach jumper cables.

“Pay attention to what you’re doing. Red to red and black to black. Just be careful and pay attention,” Neverve said.

Doug McCue, an auto parts specialist at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said anti-gelling treatments for diesel fuel were flying off the shelves today.

“All of our anti-gel fuel treatments, we can’t keep them in stock, batteries as well,” McCue said.

He explained that when temperatures dip in winter it can cause problems for semitrailer trucks and other vehicles powered by diesel fuel because the fuel turns into a gel.

With Kearney’s temperatures at minus-25 degrees, gelling has become a huge problem, he said at 8 a.m.