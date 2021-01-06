Archway wins Tri-City Food Fight

KEARNEY — The Archway came in first with 5,844 pounds in donations to win the annual Tri-City Food Fight.

Hastings Museum took second place with 1,866 pounds, and Stuhr Museum in Grand Island was third with 812 pounds.

The three attractions collected 8,522 pounds of food this year. Archway also won last year.

“We appreciate the help of our partners at First United Methodist Church, Trails and Rails Museum, Five Points Bank, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, the Jubilee Center, and Kearney’s Little Free Pantry,” said Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori.

He said economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in unemployment, forced many people into poverty and resulted in widespread food insecurity.