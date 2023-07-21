KEARNEY — The Archway in Kearney will give local audiences and tourists in central Nebraska the opportunity to glimpse back in time with a presentation examining the myths and realities of Plains women.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nancy Johnson of Nebraska will present a program that examines the realities and larger-than-life image of Plains women.

Johnson shares the history and realities, based on recently published works, including diaries and journals about Nebraska women from 1870-1900.

Johnson's program is designed for kids and adults and is presented with the support of Humanities Nebraska. The presentation at The Archway is free and open to the public.

Immediately following the presentation, the audience is invited to enjoy root beer floats served from The Archway’s vintage soda fountain. Donations for refreshments are welcomed.