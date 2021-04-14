Archie’s Adventure Camps return to The Archway

KEARNEY — Archie’s Adventure Camps are returning to The Archway in time for Kearney Public Schools’ last scheduled professional day of the school year on May 10.

The Archway’s new event coordinator Amber Clement is teaming up with Buffalo County 4-H Extension assistant Kameran Ulferts to present a day full of crafts, activities and fun that celebrates the coming of spring in central Nebraska.

Adventure campers will make decorative flowerpots, plant seeds, take a nature walk on The Archway campus, and learn about horticulture from Buffalo County 4-H’s Pheobe Eichhorst.

“Archie’s Adventure Camps have been a popular program at the Archway and we’re happy to start them up again,” Clement said. “The students bring lots of energy to The Archway.”

The camp is designed for K-5 students and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks are included. The cost is $30. Get more information by calling The Archway at 308-237-1000 or visiting The Archway website at archway.org.