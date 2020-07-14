KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County is hosting its third annual Fashion & ”FUN”draiser virtually via an online giving campaign through July 31.
Usually the fashion show is held at MONA in conjunction with Cruise Nite, but because of COVID 19 precautions, it is being moved to an online platform. The event raises close to $2,000 each year.
The 2020 Vision campaign will feature local Arc members modeling fun 2020 frames that they decorated. The Arc is suggesting a $20.20 donation for each frame, but any donation will be appreciated.
ARC Board President Sara Frias said, “We’re hoping to exceed $2,000 this year because we are offering online programing during the pandemic for the families and individuals with disabilities we serve. Even though we’re not gathered at MONA this year, we wanted to still provide this creative expression outlet for them.”
To donate via the Venmo link, visit venmo.com/Sherry-Stansberry.
Donations also may be mailed to The Arc of Buffalo County, 4511 Sixth Ave. Suite 204, Kearney, NE 68845.
This event is made possible by sponsors including Modern Woodmen of America, Mirror Marketing, Kearney Towing & Repair Center, Tee Time, Alpha Rehabilitation, BD Construction, Charles M. Schaepler DDS Dentistry, Bishop Law, Hinkle Lawn Service, The Bailey Bunch and Moore Enterprises Inc.
The Arc of Buffalo County advocates for the rights and full participation of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call 308-237-4343.