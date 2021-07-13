 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arc of Buffalo County to model summer party gear for virtual luau 'FUN'draiser
0 Comments
top story

Arc of Buffalo County to model summer party gear for virtual luau 'FUN'draiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fifties Fashion (1 of 2).jpg

Arc of Buffalo County member Jill Schmidt of Ansley poses in her 1950’s outfit in 2018 as her mother Julie Schmidt, also of Ansley, watches the Fifties Fever Fashion, Food and "Fun"draiser"! at the Museum of Nebraska Art before modeling in the show.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — From now through July 31, The Arc of Buffalo County is hosting its fourth annual Fashion & ‘”FUN”draiser in an online giving campaign through Facebook and Twitter.

The campaign features The Arc members modeling summer party gear in a Virtual Luau. In the spirit of 2021, The Arc is requesting a $21 donation, but it will gratefully accept any gift it receives.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Each year our members look forward to dressing up and being models for a day. We have planned a Virtual Luau that features our members dressed in bright summer colors,” said Sherry Stansberry, The Arc executive director.

The public can donate via The Arc’s Vemno link at venmo.com/code?user_id=3033121373028352838.

Donations can be mailed to The Arc of Buffalo County, 4511 Sixth Ave. Suite 204, Kearney, NE 68845.

This event is made possible by The Arc sponsors, including Kearney Towing, Schrock Chiropractic, Michael Burke & Associates, Alpha Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy, Mirror Marketing, Viaero Wireless-Kearney and Bob Nordhues Rentals.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News