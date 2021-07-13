Arc of Buffalo County to model summer party gear for virtual luau 'FUN'draiser

KEARNEY — From now through July 31, The Arc of Buffalo County is hosting its fourth annual Fashion & ‘”FUN”draiser in an online giving campaign through Facebook and Twitter.

The campaign features The Arc members modeling summer party gear in a Virtual Luau. In the spirit of 2021, The Arc is requesting a $21 donation, but it will gratefully accept any gift it receives.

“Each year our members look forward to dressing up and being models for a day. We have planned a Virtual Luau that features our members dressed in bright summer colors,” said Sherry Stansberry, The Arc executive director.

The public can donate via The Arc’s Vemno link at venmo.com/code?user_id=3033121373028352838.

Donations can be mailed to The Arc of Buffalo County, 4511 Sixth Ave. Suite 204, Kearney, NE 68845.

This event is made possible by The Arc sponsors, including Kearney Towing, Schrock Chiropractic, Michael Burke & Associates, Alpha Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy, Mirror Marketing, Viaero Wireless-Kearney and Bob Nordhues Rentals.