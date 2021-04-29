Arbor Day celebration will stream Friday on city of Kearney Facebook page

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney will be live on Facebook to celebrate Arbor Day 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The event will be 11 a.m. Friday and will be streamed from the northeast corner of Harmon Park and will include planting a tree and reading a proclamation.
City park employees will share some instruction on how to properly plant and care for a tree.
The public is invited to attend or watch on the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Facebook page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.