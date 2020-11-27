Arapahoe giftables, Maddie B Designs, spreading Christmas joy this holiday season

ARAPAHOE — Megan Soncksen calls her Maddie B Designs “hand-lettered/calligraphy giftables.”
Those giftables include hand-lettered mugs, journals and art prints, hand-lettered towels, wood signs, wine glasses and handcrafted Christmas ornaments.
She began selling her work at craft shows, but this year, due to COVID-19, she is selling it online instead. She started Maddie B Designs as a freelance graphic design business in 2009, doing custom party stationery and invitations for birthday parties, baby showers and weddings. She named her business after her beloved beagle Maddie, “my first baby,” Sonckson said fondly. Maddie died in 2017.
Initially, that business was just a sideline. Sonckson, born in the Arcadia/Ord area, graduated from Arapahoe High School, moved to Lincoln, got married and had two sons. After she and her husband Jeremy returned to Arapahoe in 2013, she ran a day care for three years. As she did artwork with the children, she felt her dormant artistic gifts began to stir.
When her daughter Emma was born in 2016, Sonckson stayed home for a year and dusted off her calligraphy skills. She took an online course and watched videos. Then she painted a mug for son Wyatt, now 12. It read “Wyatt’s hot chocolate.” “This was my creative outlet that I’d missed for a really long time,” she said. She kept at it.
Soncksen, also the mother of Boede, 9, first sold her work at an Arapahoe craft show in 2017. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was very encouraging. We’d been away from Arapahoe for 15 years, and a lot of people had no idea that I did artistic things,” she said. Maddie B Designs has been growing since. Soncksen has no special equipment. She simply paints by hand.
“My customers choose the designs. They come up with the most fun ideas. I get a chance to make something that means a lot to them personally and challenges me creatively,” she said.
All her products can be viewed on Facebook or at her website, maddiebdesigns.com.
“Being an artist allows me to create something that gives someone else joy. When you put joy, happiness, beauty out into the world, it finds its way back to you,” she said.
