Arapahoe giftables, Maddie B Designs, spreading Christmas joy this holiday season

ARAPAHOE — Megan Soncksen calls her Maddie B Designs “hand-lettered/calligraphy giftables.”

Those giftables include hand-lettered mugs, journals and art prints, hand-lettered towels, wood signs, wine glasses and handcrafted Christmas ornaments.

She began selling her work at craft shows, but this year, due to COVID-19, she is selling it online instead. She started Maddie B Designs as a freelance graphic design business in 2009, doing custom party stationery and invitations for birthday parties, baby showers and weddings. She named her business after her beloved beagle Maddie, “my first baby,” Sonckson said fondly. Maddie died in 2017.

Initially, that business was just a sideline. Sonckson, born in the Arcadia/Ord area, graduated from Arapahoe High School, moved to Lincoln, got married and had two sons. After she and her husband Jeremy returned to Arapahoe in 2013, she ran a day care for three years. As she did artwork with the children, she felt her dormant artistic gifts began to stir.

