Arapahoe distillery wants booth at Kearney Farmers Market

KEARNEY — An Arapahoe liquor distillery wants to be among vendors when the Kearney Farmers Market resumes in a few weeks at Hilltop Mall.

Long Dogs Distillery of Arapahoe produces a variety of spirits, according to the company’s website, and would dispense those products at the farmers market.

According to a memo from Kearney City Clerk Lauren Brandt to the Kearney City Council, which meets on Tuesday, a 2021 Nebraska statute makes it possible for Nebraska craft breweries, micro distilleries and farm wineries to sell their products at farmers markets.

Long Dogs’ application lists 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays as hours of operation at the farmers market.

“Part of this license becoming valid requires approval of a permit from the local governing body, following issuance of the license by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission,” Brandt wrote to the council.

She said Long Dogs contacted her on April 13 to indicate the distillery’s interest in participating in the farmers market.

In response to Long Dogs interest, Brandt said a local permit application and local permit have been created that will be sent to the liquor license holder after the Liquor Control Commission provides a copy of the license to the city clerk’s office.

“The liquor license holder must complete the local permit application and return to the city clerk’s office for final processing,” Brandt said. “The city clerk’s office will then process the permit application, and as long as the application is complete, a local permit will be generated and provided to the liquor license holder at no cost.”

The city clerk’s office then will notify the liquor commission of approval of the local permit. The Kearney Police Department also will be notified.

Brandt concluded her memo to the council by saying city staff recommends the council approve the permit for Long Dogs Distillery.

The council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall.