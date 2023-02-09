KEARNEY – The Kearney Police Department is now accepting applications for the 22nd Citizen Police Academy.

The nine sessions will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Law Enforcement Center. The sessions will be held March 28; April 4, 11, 18 and 25; and May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Topics covered will include current trends in law enforcement, criminal investigations, accident investigations, patrol operations, use of force and special operations. There will also be a tour of the Buffalo County Jail, K9 and drone presentations, and a graduation with a presentation from a professional in the field of law enforcement.

Citizens interested must have no felony convictions, no convictions for crimes of violence or domestic violence, and no DUI or drug convictions in the past four years. Participants must be at least 18 years of age. A background check will be conducted on all applicants and applicants will be notified if accepted into the Academy.

This is an interactive class that combines classroom and lecture along with hands-on activities. Students will have the opportunity to investigate mock crime scenes, interview witnesses and suspects, make mock traffic stops and make use of force decisions in dynamic scenarios. Participation in the mock scenarios is recommended but optional. Special consideration will be taken for those who would like to participate but may be limited by physical disabilities.

The class is free to accepted participants. Applications are available at the front desk of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Avenue A. or on the city of Kearney webpage. Applications must be returned to the Kearney Police Department by Friday, Feb. 17. For more information, contact Lt. Jason Koetters at 308-233-5244 or email jkoetters@kearneygov.org.