Apple Barrel at I-80 Odessa a restaurant locals cherish

“(It’s) stuff the guys can kind of grab on their way after they’ve gotten fuel. Something they can munch on in their truck besides a bag of chips. Something a little more homemade, more personal,” said Megan Albrecht, Apple Barrel manager.

Swanson said the comfortable, mom-and-pop-style environment is one of the reasons customers keep returning to the restaurant.

“I think the servers take the time to get to know them. We can have just a random driver we have never seen before, but if we are slow, the server will sit down to talk to them and get to know them. I think that helps a little bit,” she added.

Before COVID-19, the restaurant had daily specials and a buffet on the weekends. With the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant did carry-out only for about two months.

Albrecht is hoping to bring back specials soon, but she is unsure of when they will be able to resume the buffet.

For area residents, the restaurant is one of the few places to sit down, gather with friends and enjoy a meal and a cup of coffee. And the coffee is always flowing at the Apple Barrel, Swanson and Albrecht say.