‘Answer the call:’ community asked to shop small businesses on Saturday

Some businesses, such as Edith Joi, a women’s clothing boutique at 2122 Central Ave., have boosted their social media presence. Co-owner Stacey Johnson said she offers shopping experiences through Facebook Live every Wednesday but has produced these videos more often during the pandemic.

People also may shop while on FaceTime with Johnson.

“The other day I sent a girl 15 different videos and I just walked around the store and showed her every single piece we had in her size,” she said.

Johnson, co-owner Jocelyn Johnson and their two employees wear different sized clothing, so they will try on clothes for clients to demonstrate the fit.

Edith Joi also will book private shopping sessions for groups of 10 or smaller.

Lavene said other small businesses have adapted to the pandemic by selling to-go kits for crafting at home. She said Paint Paradise sold painting kits, Divas Floral Shop and Boutique and Kearney Floral Co. created floral kits and Ktown Cakery made cookie decorating kits.

Ktown Cakery owner Kari Printz said she also has sold smaller cakes and pies during the pandemic.

“We have made it a point to meet where they are. I get it. Gatherings are smaller,” she said.