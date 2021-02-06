Ansley's Mother Goose Lynette Eloe, has been rescuing tiny animals since she was a teen

Eloe was a softie for rescues.

One chilly, wet day, she noticed that the owner of a feedstore had a cold metal stock tank on the loading dock. Huddled at one end, trying to stay warm, were three “noisy and ugly” creatures.

“I inquired about them and learned they were near 3-week-old goslings,” she said. “They should’ve been adopted by the end of the second week, but nobody had shown any interest. My heartstrings were tugged. They looked so miserable.”

She went home, did some research and learned that chickens and geese could coexist, so she headed back to the store, brought them home and put them into a warm tub of water to clean and warm them. She rubbed them with a towel and dried them with a hair dryer.

She named the three rescues Lucy, Dexter and Ruby. They slept in a box next to her bed. She let her hand dangle among them to settle them so they would go to sleep.

“The little fluff nuggets each resembled a large, fluffy, Nerf football. They never let me out of their sight. I became Mother Goose,” she said.

Gandalf arrives