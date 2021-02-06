Ansley's Mother Goose Lynette Eloe, has been rescuing tiny animals since she was a teen

ANSLEY — No wonder Lynette Eloe calls herself Mother Goose.
Ever since she was small, Eloe has taken in stray kittens and puppies. She has helped an exhausted bird stuck in a skylight. She has rescued tiny animals lost from their mothers. She has mothered four geese, too. Hence her nickname.
“Everyone and everything needs a healthy dose of love and affection,” she said.
First stray kittens
Her “pet-venture,” as she calls her animal adventures, began years ago when she and her siblings lived in Gothenburg and took in a stray kitten. They secretly fed and cared for him until he became part of the family. They named him Spook.
When Eloe was 16, her family moved from Gothenburg to Cedar Lake, Indiana, and Eloe and her siblings had kittens, squirrels and mice as pets, too.
After she married, she got her first dog. Abby, short for Lady Abracadabra, was “a quiet escape artist” that Eloe often retrieved from the neighbor’s swimming pool. “She was so kind and loving. She taught us many life lessons about love, trust and patience,” she said.
Abby gave the family three litters of purebred Golden Retriever puppies. “She was such a joy that we were certain she could never be topped,” Eloe said. They were proven wrong when they got a roly-poly, bear-cub-looking little Rottweiler named Mercedes. Nicknamed Sadie, she had a strong and unwavering diligence to the safety of Eloe’s family.
One summer day, Sadie dashed into the choppy lake where the cousins were playing and rescued the smallest child who had been toppled by a crashing wave. Sadie pulled her to the safety of the beach.
The girls and their fella
In the spring 2012, living in Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, Eloe raised a “baker’s dozen” of chickens. “Each of the gals had a name and they came when they were called. They were a friendly flock of happy hens that kept my yard and garden free of insects and weeds,” she said.
“The girls,” as she calls them, had just begun to lay eggs when she learned that a large white Brahma rooster needed a new home. “Since I didn’t have any fellas, I thought, why not?” she said.
At the time, Jigs lived with a “sweet little handicapped, wheelchair-bound young teenaged girl” near Seattle who had received him as an Easter gift. He had spent his first year in her lap, in her wheelchair, on her bed or walking next to her as she rolled along in her wheelchair.
“He had never seen the outdoors or felt grass on his feet, so when he came home to meet the girls, he was a pretty funny sight as he investigated the great outdoors. In a matter of days, he made it known he was never coming inside again,” she said.
Three ‘fluff nuggets’
Eloe was a softie for rescues.
One chilly, wet day, she noticed that the owner of a feedstore had a cold metal stock tank on the loading dock. Huddled at one end, trying to stay warm, were three “noisy and ugly” creatures.
“I inquired about them and learned they were near 3-week-old goslings,” she said. “They should’ve been adopted by the end of the second week, but nobody had shown any interest. My heartstrings were tugged. They looked so miserable.”
She went home, did some research and learned that chickens and geese could coexist, so she headed back to the store, brought them home and put them into a warm tub of water to clean and warm them. She rubbed them with a towel and dried them with a hair dryer.
She named the three rescues Lucy, Dexter and Ruby. They slept in a box next to her bed. She let her hand dangle among them to settle them so they would go to sleep.
“The little fluff nuggets each resembled a large, fluffy, Nerf football. They never let me out of their sight. I became Mother Goose,” she said.
Gandalf arrives
Lucy and Ruby were geese, or females, while Dexter was a gander, or male. Eloe wanted to get another gander to round out the foursome, so she ordered one at the feedstore. He arrived just about the time that the three others had fully feathered and “were figuring out their pecking order as tweenagers,” she said.
The only complication: Eloe had just had outpatient back surgery and was forbidden from picking up or carrying anything over five pounds.
The wee gosling arrived “in what looked like a small Chinese food carryout box,” she said. Just 36 hours old, he had been hatched in New Mexico and shipped overnight. Although he fit in the palm of her hand, he could barely hold up his head.
“I was told he would likely be the largest goose I had. What do I name a critter that has come so far and will be the greatest one when he is mature?” she said. She chose Gandalf the Great, after the character in “Lord of the Rings.”
Gandalf goes to town
Since he was too small to join the tweenagers, Gandalf became her “pocket baby.” He went with her into town and to the coffee shop, where a group of retired military officers always gave him his favorite peanut butter cookie.
As Gandalf grew, the geese flirted with him. “Since the female goose chooses her mate, Lucy made it clear she intended to make Gandalf hers,” Eloe said. “Ruby had her eyes on him, too, but Lucy won.”
About this time, Eloe realized that Ruby wasn’t a female; he was a male. “Ruby was just vying for Lucy’s attention,” she said. She considered changing his name to Rudy, but she never did.
When Lucy and Gandalf had their first clutch of nine fluff nuggets in 2014, Dexter and Ruby helped care for them. One afternoon, when a bald eagle swooped in for lunch, the four adults spread their wings and met in a circle to protect them. “I heard sounds from Gandalf I had never heard before or since,” Eloe said.
Parade of animals
As the years passed, Eloe would meander through her property followed by her two dogs, Bear and Koko, and the single-file line of geese, usually led by Dexter and ending with Ruby, with the fluffy nuggets intertwining and a random chicken following.
In October 2014, when Eloe moved back to Nebraska between Ansley and Miller, the goslings and Uncle Ruby went to live with a woman up the road who hosted petting zoos and school group tours at her organic farm. She brought Lucy, Dexter and Gandalf to Nebraska.
They traveled and resettled effortlessly.
“They have delighted, surprised, loved and mesmerized me. They are very adaptable. I didn’t know if they would accept new people, but they love as they are loved. They adore being doted on,” she said.
The three didn’t like to be left alone on the farm, so when Eloe began working as a paraeducator for special needs children at Amherst Public Schools, they went with her. They became an annual show-and-share for the kindergartners and a life science lesson for the second grade. They joined children at recess on the playground. Eloe’s pupils used molted wing feathers for bookmarks.
“They showed the kids what walking single file looks like, and they’ve shown the power of the seemingly effortless flap of their near-6-foot wingspan,” she said.
Geese bring smiles
Eloe also took the geese to Oklahoma to assist a young child with brain cancer. People gathered around in the hospital parking garage to see the geese. “Many smiles were brought to sad, young faces,” she said. The geese have served as guards on her remote camping trips with nephews, too.
No matter where she is, from campsite to supermarket to gas station, people ask about the geese.
“I have always been patient and laid-back, but these sweet honkers have bumped that to a whole new dimension,” she said.
In recent years, Dexter and Lucy have died, so Gandalf now has a new companion, a duck named Penelope that settled under his wing last summer when Eloe visited her sister in Indiana. Eloe brought Penelope back to Nebraska.
Eloe has learned a lot from Gandalf. He has taught her to “paddle like crazy underwater” but to remain cool and calm on the surface. “Just because you’re an elegant-looking creature that’s as soft as a cotton ball doesn’t mean you’re not fiercely protective and tough as nails,” she said.
Gandalf’s favorite spot is Eloe’s lap.
“He remains the best critter I have ever owned,” she said.