KEARNEY – This year's State Speech Championships wrapped up Friday with Wausa and Stuart bringing home state titles.
In Class D1, Wausa swept the sweepstakes. Stuart claimed the state championship trophy in Class D2. The tournament was held March 15-17 at Kearney High School.
Students from the Kearney area who placed at the State Speech Championships in classes D1 and D2 are:
D1
Duet Acting – Chonsey Bieker and Scotty Bieker, Bertrand, sixth.
Oral Interpretation Humorous Prose – Dashiell Alexander, Bertrand, fifth.
D2
Oral Interpretation Humorous Prose – Gradie Cunningham, Ansley, sixth.
Oral Interpretation Serious Prose – Ansley Williams, Eustis-Farnam, sixth.
