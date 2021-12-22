Anslemo-Merna outlasts Bulldogs to win the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

PLEASANTON — Anselmo-Merna scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, breaking a 31-31 tie, and made that cushion stand up to beat Pleasanton 41-36 for the championship of the Pleasanton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Coyotes (5-3) struck quickly with baskets by Dalton Duryea and Wyat Lambertson the, a three-pointer by Garrett Porter, in the first minute and 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, then made 3 of 10 free throws the rest of the way to hang on.

Pleasanton (4-5) which had trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, had outscored Anselmo-Merna 10-3 to take a 29-27 lead before entering the fourth quarter tied. But the Bulldogs wouldn’t make another basket until Treven Wendt made two baskets in the last 33 seconds.

“We weren’t hitting or shooting very well and we didn’t have very good movement for the most part,” Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin said. “We had spurts where we did what we should and hit the shots, but when you score what, 36 or watever we did, you’re not lighting it up by any means.”