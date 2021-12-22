 Skip to main content
Anslemo-Merna outlasts Bulldogs to win the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Anslemo-Merna outlasts Bulldogs to win the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Carter Klein Pleasanton boys basketball

Pleasanton senior Carter Klein 14 points during the match up with Anselmo-Merna in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

PLEASANTON — Anselmo-Merna scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, breaking a 31-31 tie, and made that cushion stand up to beat Pleasanton 41-36 for the championship of the Pleasanton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Coyotes (5-3) struck quickly with baskets by Dalton Duryea and Wyat Lambertson the, a three-pointer by Garrett Porter, in the first minute and 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, then made 3 of 10 free throws the rest of the way to hang on.

Pleasanton (4-5) which had trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, had outscored Anselmo-Merna 10-3 to take a 29-27 lead before entering the fourth quarter tied. But the Bulldogs wouldn’t make another basket until Treven Wendt made two baskets in the last 33 seconds.

“We weren’t hitting or shooting very well and we didn’t have very good movement for the most part,” Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin said. “We had spurts where we did what we should and hit the shots, but when you score what, 36 or watever we did, you’re not lighting it up by any means.”

Anselmo-Merna wasn’t immune to the cold shooting, either. Over a 10-minute stretch that included all of the third quarter, the Coyotes had three baskets — a three-pointer Quinten Myers and back-to-back baskets by Carter Johnson.

Meanwhile, Pleasanton’s Carter Klein scored six of his game-high 14 points during the Coyotes’ quiet time. Klein put Pleasanton ahead 25-24 one minute into the third quarter then his back-to-back baskets five minutes later put the Bulldogs ahead 29-27.

But, Pleasanton struggled to hit the basket. The Bulldogs made just two three-pointers and 11 two-pointers.

“They were pressured shots for the most part, and Anselmo-Merna plays pretty good defense,” Giffin said. We were not hitting on all eight cylinders and I have to give credit to them, but we need more ball movement and such.”

The Bulldogs, who were hoping to carry a three-game win streak into the break, will try to get back onto the winning track when they play host to Silver Lake on Jan. 4.

