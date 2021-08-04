Another suspect in Furnas County sex trafficking case headed to trial

BEAVER CITY — An Omaha man is set to go to trial in November for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Dylan Brooks, 26, of Omaha will have a four-day jury trial Nov. 15-18 at Furnas County District Court.

Brooks is charged with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts, and he waived his right to a speedy trial.

There will be 160 jurors summoned for the trial, and a questionnaire will be used in the process of selecting jurors.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Brooks on Oct. 27 at Furnas County District Court.

On Friday, sentencing for William “Billy” Quinn of Oxford was rescheduled to Oct. 21 at Furnas County District Court due to a scheduling conflict for the state of Nebraska.

Quinn, 57, was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.

Quinn is being held at the Furnas County Jail. He faces a maximum of five life terms in prison plus 177 years.