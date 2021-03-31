Another suspect charged in Furnas County sex trafficking; 13 being prosecuted

BEAVER CITY — A 13th man has been charged in an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.

According to court documents, Donald Pulliam, 41, hometown unknown, was charged in Furnas County Court with two counts of felony child abuse and as a habitual criminal. The offense allegedly took place between November and December 2019. All three charges are felonies.

Pulliam also is facing charges in Dawson County District Court for an unrelated incident that took place in September 2020. Pulliam is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and as a habitual criminal.

Pulliam’s bond originally was set at $1 million, but it has been reduced to $225,000. Pulliam currently is being held in Dawson County Jail.

A 12-person jury trial for the Dawson County case is set for May 11. An arraignment in the Furnas County case has not be scheduled.

Twelve other men have been charged in the Furnas County sex trafficking case.