Another sexual assault charge filed against Kearney psychiatrist

KEARNEY — Eight days after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a female patient, a Kearney psychiatrist in back in jail on a similar offense.

Reynaldo A. de los Angeles, 77, was arrested Thursday on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault. The incident is alleged to have happened between March 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021. 

The charge alleges de los Angeles subjected a person to sexual contact without consent of the victim. Records detailing the incident are sealed.

The newest charge is the exact charge de los Angeles was convicted of on Aug. 3. In that case a jury of five men and one woman found de los Angeles guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient on Aug. 25, 2021, at his Kearney office.

After his conviction, de los Angeles was released on his recognizance. He will be sentenced in September. 

De los Angeles, a licensed psychiatrist, will be sentenced in September. He faces up to one year in jail.

