Another Kearney company wants to develop on East Expressway

The larger of the two towers has a 2-million gallon capacity and stands adjacent to 48th Street near 11th Avenue. The city’s 1.5-million gallon tower is at 39th Street and 30th Avenue near Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The city’s engineer estimates that painting the two water towers could cost $700,000 to $800,000. Bids for the painting project will be opened Oct. 19. The project is scheduled to be complete in October 2022.

Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving plans and specifications for a 40-foot by 70-foot addition to the park maintenance building at Yanney Heritage Park. Additional storage space is needed as the botanical gardens at Yanney Park are planted, according to a memo to the council from project manager Nate Halliwell.

He said the proposed building will include additional shop storage as well as office space for the city’s horticulturist.

A restroom will be added in the existing shop to accommodate additional employees. The existing breakroom will be expanded, Halliwell said. Probable construction costs range from $400,000 to $500,000. The project is scheduled to be substantially completed by mid-September 2022.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St., and is open to the public.