Another incumbent, Kreis, drops out of Kearney Public Schools board race

KEARNEY — Wendy Kreis is withdrawing from the race for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

Kreis is president of the KPS Board and was one of two incumbents seeking re-election.

“I have not made this decision lightly,” Kreis said in her announcement. “I have wrestled with it, fought with it and ultimately have peace in the decision.”

In the May 10 primary election, voters reduced a field of eight candidates to six finalists who will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The six who have advanced to the general election and the number of votes they garnered are:

Paul Hazard, 3,372;

John D. Icenogle, 3,323;

Drew Blessing, 2,998;

Wendy Kreis, 2,634;

Derek Meyer, 2,036; and,

Jacob Reiter, 1,968.

The top three vote-getters on Nov. 8 will be elected to the KPS Board.

Blessing and Kreis both are incumbents, but with Kreis dropping out, the KPS Board will have at least two new members. In addition to Kreis, KPS veteran Alex Straatmann is the other incumbent who chose not to seeking another term.

Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said Aug. 1 was the deadline for candidates to withdraw, so Kreis’ name will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Current members of the KPS Board are Dave Brandt, Steve Gaasch, Kathy Gifford, Straatmann, Blessing and Kreis.

Kreis intends to remain active in Kearney’s public school scene.

“I will not desert the district,” she said. “I will continue to give, serve, and volunteer in all the areas I have for the last 10-plus years.”

Kreis thanked teachers, the KPS leadership and others for their contributions to KPS and their support of her candidacy.

A Kearney real estate broker, Kreis is completing her fourth year on the board.

In a Kearney Hub candidate questionnaire, she said she was seeking another four years because she is passionate about education.

Kreis cited a number of challenges facing Kearney’s public schools. “We are in our third school year of COVID, which has created potential learning loss for students. We are facing politics and social issues infiltrating education more and more. Funding is a constant battle.”

She said her experiences as a business operator would benefit KPS. “I bring conflict resolution skills. I am a skilled negotiator by profession. I bring a small business owner’s skill set of operations to the BOE.”