Annual storytelling festival coming to Kearney

KEARNEY — With a mission to preserve, celebrate and perpetuate the art of storytelling, the annual Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will present four days of storytelling in central Nebraska starting Feb. 9 at various locations.
National tellers Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry will headline the festival that usually includes public programs, workshops and in-school presentations.
Hicks describes herself as a teller-without-a-niche. On her website, Hicks writes that she “dives heart-first into every story she tells — fairy tale, personal story, American history, humor, parody, ghost and horror” — and magically,” her listeners are happy to follow. She performs throughout the United States, and she recently completed a month-long tour of China, adding a fourth continent, Asia, to her international storytelling credits.
Her awards include a Parents’ Choice Silver for the CD, “What Was Civil About That War…” which was also a 2005 Finalist for an Audies® award in the category of Best Original Work. She received the Parents’ Guide to Children’s Media Award and Storytelling World Honor for “Groundhogs Meet Grimm,” a collection of her original parodies that was also tapped for Honors by NAPPA. Her collection of fairy tales, “No Tricks. Just Magic,” received a Storytelling World Award, as did her recording “Like You’re Really There: Megan Hicks Live at Jonesborough.”
Lowry’s love for show business began when he was 6 years old, watching a thrilling performance of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus. He discovered a love for oral storytelling after taking an elective class in storytelling in college. After a short-lived career of teaching, Lowry devoted himself to telling stories and began touring nationally in 2012.
Admission to all events in the festival are free.
The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival began in 1988 when Kearney resident Germelina Salumbides brought together a group of storytellers under a large tent in her backyard. Two years later, Nancy Duncan began a yearly tradition of bringing professional storytellers to central Nebraska. She scheduled a time for audiences to listen. From there the festival has grown over the years to include national tellers, opportunities for tellers to present their stories in schools, libraries and churches.
The storytelling events on Saturday at Kearney Public Library will also include two local tellers, which is part of the groups mission to nurture, develop and sustain the local community of tellers and listeners.
For more information visit KearneyStoryTellingFestival.org.