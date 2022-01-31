 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual storytelling festival coming to Kearney
top story

Annual storytelling festival coming to Kearney

Megan Hicks

Storyteller Megan Hicks describes herself as a “teller-without-a-niche.” Hicks will co-headline the annual Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Feb. 9-12 at various locations in central Nebraska. Admission to all the events is free.

 Kim Brundage Photography, courtesy

KEARNEY — With a mission to preserve, celebrate and perpetuate the art of storytelling, the annual Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will present four days of storytelling in central Nebraska starting Feb. 9 at various locations.

National tellers Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry will headline the festival that usually includes public programs, workshops and in-school presentations.

Hicks describes herself as a teller-without-a-niche. On her website, Hicks writes that she “dives heart-first into every story she tells — fairy tale, personal story, American history, humor, parody, ghost and horror” — and magically,” her listeners are happy to follow. She performs throughout the United States, and she recently completed a month-long tour of China, adding a fourth continent, Asia, to her international storytelling credits.

Her awards include a Parents’ Choice Silver for the CD, “What Was Civil About That War…” which was also a 2005 Finalist for an Audies® award in the category of Best Original Work. She received the Parents’ Guide to Children’s Media Award and Storytelling World Honor for “Groundhogs Meet Grimm,” a collection of her original parodies that was also tapped for Honors by NAPPA. Her collection of fairy tales, “No Tricks. Just Magic,” received a Storytelling World Award, as did her recording “Like You’re Really There: Megan Hicks Live at Jonesborough.”

Tim Lowry

South Carolina storyteller Tim Lowry began touring in 2012 after a short stint as an English teacher where his teaching methods were considered “unorthodox and disruptive.” Ironically, he is now hired as an educational consultant to bring creative and innovative programs to schools across the country. Kearney audiences can enjoy his storytelling skills during the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival.

Lowry’s love for show business began when he was 6 years old, watching a thrilling performance of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus. He discovered a love for oral storytelling after taking an elective class in storytelling in college. After a short-lived career of teaching, Lowry devoted himself to telling stories and began touring nationally in 2012.

Admission to all events in the festival are free.

The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival began in 1988 when Kearney resident Germelina Salumbides brought together a group of storytellers under a large tent in her backyard. Two years later, Nancy Duncan began a yearly tradition of bringing professional storytellers to central Nebraska. She scheduled a time for audiences to listen. From there the festival has grown over the years to include national tellers, opportunities for tellers to present their stories in schools, libraries and churches.

The storytelling events on Saturday at Kearney Public Library will also include two local tellers, which is part of the groups mission to nurture, develop and sustain the local community of tellers and listeners.

For more information visit KearneyStoryTellingFestival.org.

rick@YardLightMedia.com

WHEN AND WHERE

What: Kearney Area Storytelling Festival

When: Feb. 9-13

Where: At various locations in central Nebraska

Admission: Free

Storytelling festival

Feb. 9

9:05 a.m. — “Stories (un)Folding with the Origami Swami,” a workshop presented by Megan Hicks at the UNK Ockinga Center Conference Room

12:30 p.m. — “Using Imagination to Further Education,” a workshop presented by Tim Lowry at the UNK Ockinga Center at 2505 20th Ave., in the Conference Room

Feb. 10

1 p.m. — Stories for Seniors presented by Megan Hicks at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at 2020 W. 11th St.

7 p.m. — Stories for Seniors presented by Megan Hicks at the Lexington Public Library at 907 North Washington, Lexington

Feb. 12

1 p.m. — Stories for Families with Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

3 p.m. — Stories for Families with Allan Jenkins, Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

7 p.m. — Stories for Adults with Megan Hicks

