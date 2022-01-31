Annual storytelling festival coming to Kearney

KEARNEY — With a mission to preserve, celebrate and perpetuate the art of storytelling, the annual Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will present four days of storytelling in central Nebraska starting Feb. 9 at various locations.

National tellers Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry will headline the festival that usually includes public programs, workshops and in-school presentations.

Hicks describes herself as a teller-without-a-niche. On her website, Hicks writes that she “dives heart-first into every story she tells — fairy tale, personal story, American history, humor, parody, ghost and horror” — and magically,” her listeners are happy to follow. She performs throughout the United States, and she recently completed a month-long tour of China, adding a fourth continent, Asia, to her international storytelling credits.