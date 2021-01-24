 Skip to main content
Annual South Central Water Conference will be February 2
The annual South Central Water Conference tackles a variety of topics with several speakers on Feb. 2 in Holdrege.

HOLDREGE — The annual South Central Water Conference will be Feb. 2 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.

This free event is sponsored by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

The schedule is:

  • 9:30 a.m. — Coffee and rolls
  • 10 a.m. — Water Resources Update — Platte Basin by Nolan Little, Tri-Basin NRD, and Tyler Thulin, CNPPID
  • 10:30 a.m. — Utilizing Field Imagery for Monitoring Crop Health by Andrea D. Basche, UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture
  • 11:00 — Break
  • 11:30 — Nebraska DNR, Where Are We Going? Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Thomas E. Riley
  • Noon — Lunch
  • 12:30 p.m. — Keynote speaker and Nebraska State Climatologist Martha D. Shulski on Drought Management for Irrigators
  • 1:30 p.m. — Break
  • 1:45 p.m. — UNL NRD Groundwater Well Sample Results and Crop Recommendations Based on Water Chemistry by Charles S. Wortmann, Nebraska Extension
  • 2:15 p.m. — Water Resources Update — Republican Basin by Todd Siel, Lower Republican NRD, and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

The conference will be available via Zoom. To get the link, call Tri-Basin NRD at 308-995-6688 or go to the event information at tribasinnrd.org.

