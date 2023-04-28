KEARNEY — The annual Pioneer Park Neighborhood Spring Clean-up will take place 8 a.m. to noon May 6 at the city maintenance building at 1919 15th Ave.

Two roll-off dumpsters will be on hand. Volunteers will assist residents with unloading trash bags and more. There is no charge. Concrete, tires and appliances will not be accepted.

A truck and volunteers will pick up items that can’t be loaded into a car. For information, call Andrew Prochaska at 308-627-1051.

Yard waste cannot be mixed with the trash. Yard waste should be taken directly to the city dump. People can utilize brown dumpsters for that.

The Pioneer Park neighborhood clean-up helps people get rid of items they no longer want and improves the neighborhood’s appearance.

Pioneer Park includes streets from 15th Avenue east to Second Avenue, and from North Railroad Street north to W. 25th St. (Highway 30.) Pioneer Park residents are the target audience for this event, but others who bring items for the dumpsters will not be turned away.

For more information, email Prochaska at andrewprochaska@hotmail.com, call him at 308-627-1051 or visit the Pioneer Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page.