KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pancake feed at Station One Saturday.

The pancake feed will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2211 Ave. A. In addition to pancakes, the feed will include sausage, coffee and juice.

There will be a free will offering, and the fire department auxiliary also will be having a bake sale.

The pancake feed is in conjunction with the University of Nebraska at Kearney's annual homecoming parade on Central Avenue, which starts at 10 a.m.