Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds

KEARNEY — In this COVID-battered year, Charlie Pickens still has a knack for selling tickets to the Kiwanis Clubs’ annual pancake day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pickens had sold 533 tickets to the event, which is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N.

Along with pancakes, sausage, coffee and lemonade, Golden K, a club largely made up of retirees, will have a garage sale and a drawing.

Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and older in advance. At the door, tickets are $6. Tickets are $2.50 for ages 5-12 and free for children younger than 5. Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member.

Safety precautions will be in place. Unlike previous years when tables are pushed together to allow large groups to gather, tables will be separated this year with six chairs at each one.

“All of the Kiwanians putting on the event will be wearing masks,” Pickens said. He said masks will be strongly encouraged when people aren’t eating.

“Historically, this pancake day has been a Noon Club project since the end of the second World War, but when Kearney added the Dobytown and Golden K clubs, we all began sharing the wealth of it,” Pickens said.