Annual Kearney Toy Show a showcase for toys and visitors of all ages

KEARNEY — Even though Eric Hollingsworth reduced the number of vendors at the annual Kearney Toy Show, he expects the quality of the merchandise to remain high — along with the joy of patrons attending an event centered on the world of toys.

“This year’s show has a big difference from the one last year,” Hollingsworth said. “Last year we had 165 tables and 50 vendors. This year, in compliance with what Buffalo County Fairgrounds and Two Rivers Health Department have asked, we’re down to 138 tables and 33 vendors. I had to space out the tables a little more to meet the restrictions.”

Some of the vendors from last year decided to skip the 2021 show.

“Everything has worked out fine,” Hollingsworth said. “Some of the vendors called and said they weren’t coming and I knew that would happen. It’s all good.”

As the organizer of the annual show, Hollingsworth also collects toys. He understands that people come to a toy show to find bargains as well as find objects from their past.