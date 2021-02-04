Annual Kearney Toy Show a showcase for toys and visitors of all ages

KEARNEY — Even though Eric Hollingsworth reduced the number of vendors at the annual Kearney Toy Show, he expects the quality of the merchandise to remain high — along with the joy of patrons attending an event centered on the world of toys.
“This year’s show has a big difference from the one last year,” Hollingsworth said. “Last year we had 165 tables and 50 vendors. This year, in compliance with what Buffalo County Fairgrounds and Two Rivers Health Department have asked, we’re down to 138 tables and 33 vendors. I had to space out the tables a little more to meet the restrictions.”
Some of the vendors from last year decided to skip the 2021 show.
“Everything has worked out fine,” Hollingsworth said. “Some of the vendors called and said they weren’t coming and I knew that would happen. It’s all good.”
As the organizer of the annual show, Hollingsworth also collects toys. He understands that people come to a toy show to find bargains as well as find objects from their past.
“Everybody has a different reason to attend a show,” he said in a previous interview. “Some look to add to their collection, some are looking for their grandkids’ collection or a birthday or Christmas present. Some are there to see what’s new; some come to see what’s old. A lot of people just come to see the value of their own toys, the ones they have invested in, ones they already own.”
Collectors, patrons looking for gifts and even lookers just interested in the nostalgia of toys, can attend the Kearney Toy Show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $3 for adults or free admission to anyone who brings in four cans of nonperishable food items for the local food banks; and free to children 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Last year Hollingsworth donated 275 pounds of food to local food pantries.
“We’ve had a lot of support for this show,” Hollingsworth said. “The eastern side of the state didn’t have any toy shows at the end of the year because of the shutdowns. They all got canceled. I’ve had a lot of calls from the other side of the state, wondering if we’re still doing our show. When I tell them yes, they’re thankful they can come out and see the toys. And we’ve had a lot of good response from people in and around Kearney.”
Patrons will find old toys, new toys, sports cards, action figures as well as collectible antique toys. The prices at the event vary as much as the merchandise.
For those who just want to get out and see what’s available, Hollingsworth knows they will find something interesting. And for patrons who wish to reminisce, finding old toys can bring back lots of memories.
“They like to see what they played with in their childhood and they like to show their kids or grandkids those toys,” he noted. “They can show their kids how toys used to be made.”
As for producing a toy show in a pandemic, Hollingsworth understands the value of an event like this.
“I hope we can provide a small form of entertainment for the community because we haven’t had much here,” he said. “Kearney’s been really good about supporting our toy show. I believe it will continue this year and we’ll move on to next year. Hopefully we’ll have a little bit bigger show next year.”