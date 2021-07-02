Annual Kearney Freedom Fest celebration returns

KEARNEY — Even Mother Nature cooperated for Thursday’s third Freedom Fest.

Sunshine beamed down on the event, which was sponsored by the United Way of the Kearney Area to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Held at the Viaero Center parking lot, it offered food, music, rides, a beer garden and fireworks. It returned after a hiatus last year because of COVID-19.

Kids lined up for the zip line, a bounce house, slides, a trampoline and other fun provided by RockIt Event Pros. Adults relaxed in a beer garden sponsored by Cunningham’s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dick Cochran parked his Hot Meals USA trailer on the east side of the Viaero Center. Helped by volunteers, he served 1,200 hot dogs, 500 hamburgers, a generous outlay of chips and 1,200 cans of pop. “We ran out of water,” he said. “We’ve done this twice before, and this was by far the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen.”

The event was free, but $12 wristbands were sold for unlimited rides, and donations were appreciated.

Without community support — donations, volunteers and sponsorships — Nikki Erickson, executive director of the United Way of the Kearney Area, said the celebration likely would not have happened.