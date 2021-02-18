Annual Japanese Festival will be presented virtually this Saturday

Tyler Ellyson, UNK Communications
KEARNEY – The Japanese Association at Kearney (JAK) is hosting its annual Japanese Festival at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be presented virtually, with a livestream available on the group’s Facebook page (@unk.jak.2019). The festival features music, dance, martial arts and other opportunities to learn more about Japanese culture.
Part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, JAK is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The organization is open to any UNK student interested in promoting or learning more about Japan.
