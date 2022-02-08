 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Japanese Festival scheduled for February 12 at UNK
0 Comments
top story

Annual Japanese Festival scheduled for February 12 at UNK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Japanese Festival at UNK

Guests can enjoy a variety of Japanese food, music and dance performances and other activities during the annual Japanese Festival at UNK. This year’s event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Nebraskan Student Union on campus. 

 UNK Communications

KEARNEY – The 21st annual Japanese Festival is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Ponderosa Room inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Nebraskan Student Union.

Hosted by the Japanese Association at Kearney (JAK), the event showcases Japanese culture and tradition through music and dance performances, trivia and other activities. There will also be a prize raffle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme is food, and there are plenty of options for guests to enjoy. The menu includes potato salad, rice balls, Japanese fried chicken, kushikatsu (deep-fried meat and vegetables on skewers), shira-ae (tofu salad), miso soup and orange jelly.

“In Japan, there are four distinct seasons, and each season has different produce. In addition, each region has its own traditional food. Japanese food, which respects nature, has been registered as an intangible cultural heritage. This is because we want to share the Japanese food culture with people overseas,” said UNK sophomore Haruki Nakajima, a business administration major from Chiba, Japan.

Nakajima serves as the public relations officer for JAK, a UNK organization open to any student interested in promoting or learning more about Japan. Hundreds of people attend the group’s Japanese Festival each year, making it one of the most popular international events on campus.

The Japanese Festival is free and open to the public. For those who can’t attend in person, a livestream will be available on the JAK Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The sky isn't the limit for this flying bike

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem
Local News

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Polly Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News