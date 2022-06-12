Annual Cruise Nite weekend concert tickets now on sale

KEARNEY — The music of Buddy Holly with Billy McGuigan’s Rave On! will be live, in concert in July at Kearney High School.

The show will be at 8 p.m. July 14 at KHS’s concert hall and theater, and is presented by the Merryman Performing Arts Center in partnership with the Central Nebraska Auto Club.

Buddy Holly’s unique writing and singing style first hit the airwaves in 1957, with songs including, “That’ll be the Day, “Peggy Sue” and “Everyday.”

Billy McGuigan and his band return to Kearney to kick-off the annual cruise weekend events that will include the July 16 “Show and Shine” in downtown Kearney. General admission seats, at $25 each, are on sale online at pickmytickets.com or in person at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce starting June 15.

Tickets purchased in person may be purchased with cash or check only. The Merryman box office is currently closed to the public.