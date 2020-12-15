Annual Christmas Bird Count to focus on solo counting this year

LINCOLN — Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count will focus on solo counting and feeder watching this year.
In its 121st season, the count is the longest running community science survey.
Jason St. Sauver, Audubon Nebraska’s senior manager for education, said that while Christmas Bird Count groups may not get together for this year’s event, as they typically do from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, “people of all ages and abilities can still contribute to this amazing project by watching birds in their own yard or from their own window on Jan. 2.”
Find more information, including how to submit observations, go to audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.