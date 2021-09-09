Annual Boy Scouts popcorn sales kick off with 12 varieties

GRAND ISLAND — The Scouts of Overland Trails Council will be holding their annual popcorn sale beginning Sept. 18.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Scouts. Popcorn sales have been part of Scouting for more than 40 years.

This year, Scouts will be going door-to-door and setting up booths at various locations to sell Camp Masters Gourmet Popcorn to earn money for their year of Scouting adventures. When you purchase from Scouts in your area, 70% of those funds go directly to support their Scouting.

The sale allows them to fund activities such as Pinewood Derby, summer camp, Merit Badge University and others. They also earn prizes for their different sales levels.

Product line up for this year includes cinnamon crunch popcorn, movie theater microwave butter, 3-way cheese tin, 6-pack microwave butter, caramel popcorn, chocolate drizzle, chocolatey treasures tin, classic trail mix, purple popping corn, sea salt popcorn, supreme caramel with nuts and white cheddar cheese popcorn.

For those that would like to share these goodies with the military, the S30 military donation provides popcorn for the troops.

If you would like a Scout to visit your neighborhood, call Overland Trails Council at 308-382-3717.